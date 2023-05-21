Tinley Park carnival canceled Sunday after fights break out during teen takeover, police say

4 juveniles taken into custody, police officer injured after about 400 teens show up at Armed Forces Carnival

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban carnival was canceled on Sunday after a fight between teenagers broke out on Saturday, police said.

Tinley Park police said about 400 teenagers showed up at the Armed Forces Carnival and caused disruptions. It all started after someone posted about the gathering on social media.

Several fights broke out throughout the carnival, and one police officer was injured, officials said. Four juveniles were taken into custody, issued citations and released to their parents.

Police said despite online rumors about an active shooter, no shots were fired and no guns were recovered.

Tinley Park officials found another post asking teens to gather again at 5 p.m. on Sunday. As a precaution, they shut down the carnival for the day.

The carnival is produced by the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce. Police did not immediately provide further information.