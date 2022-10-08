Surveillance video shows man throwing, punching puppy in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who was captured on video throwing, punching, and choking an innocent puppy.

The disturbing case of animal abuse happened just over two weeks ago in Lincoln Park.

The video is too disturbing for ABC7 to air in full, and it is infuriating to watch.

A man is seen aggressively throwing and punching a dog in the 1900-block of North Maude Avenue on Sept. 22 just before 6 p.m., all caught on surveillance camera.

"I am absolutely disgusted," said neighbor Paula Conrad. "I hope this guy is arrested and [ it's ] paramount [ the puppy ] gets into a good home."

The surveillance video, taken from a nearby building, shows the man get out of a van, open the trunk and pull the puppy out. Moments later, he throws the dog across the street.

"If someone is going to act like that to an animal, how does he behave toward children and other adults who cross his path?" Conrad said.

The dog runs off but, five minutes later, returns to the van. What happens next is too upsetting to show: after the puppy, tail wagging, waits by the side of the car, the man is seen punching the dog in the face and then lifting it by its collar.

"Anybody, if you see a dog being beaten or abused, that's a crime. Call 911 immediately," said Conrad.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man should contact Area Three detectives.

A person can face jail time in Illinois if they are found guilty of animal abuse.