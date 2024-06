11 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions at northwest Indiana home, Lake County sheriff says

HEBRON, Ind. (WLS) -- Investigators in northwest Indiana have taken control of 11 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions at a home in Hebron.

Lake County police say officers found many dogs with matted fur, and with feces and open wounds.

The dogs include miniature Shelties, German Shepherds, and a Komondor.

The owner told officers she had a serious illness and couldn't look after the dogs properly.