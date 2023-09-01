Chicago police: 1 charged in string of West Rogers Park robberies

Chicago police said a man has been charged in a string of armed robberies in West Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a string of robberies in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said Thursday that 22-year-old Safaeldin Daheya has been charged with four counts of armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle among other charges.

Police said Daheya was responsible for five robberies before he was found with a stolen vehicle and firearm.

The robberies occurred in the

August 29 at 11:23 p.m. - 6200-block of North- Talman; 23-year-old male victim

- August 29 at 11:49 p.m. - 6300-block of North Rockwell; 19-year-old male victim

-August 29 at 11:55 p.m. - 6300-block of North California; 44-year-old male victim

- August 30 at 12:05 a.m. - 6300-block of North Campbell; 37-year-old male victim

- August 30 at 11:09 p.m. - 6400-block of North Washtenaw; 23-year-old male victim

Daheya is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

