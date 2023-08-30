Woman surrounded, struck by weapon in West Town armed robbery caught on video

Ring video captured a West Town armed robbery on Damen, in which a woman was surrounded and struck with a weapon before her belongings were stolen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doorbell camera video captured a terrifying armed robbery in West Town, in which a woman was surrounded by a group of thieves and struck with a weapon before they stole her belongings.

The owner of the video said they handed it over to Chicago police, but CPD said they could not provide more information about what happened because a police report was not filed. The video is still concerning to watch.

In the video, a woman is seen being targeted just before midnight Sunday by a group of armed robbers on Damen Avenue between Iowa and Chicago Avenue. ABC7 Eyewitness News has chosen to conceal the victim's identity.

The video begins with the victim surrounded by at least five people. A struggle ensues, then one of them can be seen hitting her with a weapon before snatching her belongings.

As this unfolds, you can see cars driving by.

"What we're seeing is our residents are being terrorized. It's just not safe," said Elizabeth Canezaro, who works in West Town.

"I'm scared for my family, my relatives, my friends. I worry," said Belen Lozada, who lives in West Town.

According to the ABC7 Data Team, there have been 484 robberies in west Town in the past 12 months, an increase of 44% compared to the average for the prior three years.

"I think we will consider moving, definitely, out of this neighborhood and elsewhere, the crime continues to pick up without response," said Bob Warnock, West Town residence.

There is no word of any suspects or arrests.

