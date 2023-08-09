Chicago police investigating 4 incidents in latest armed robbery spree on North Northwest sides

Chicago police are investigating another armed robbery spree in West Town and the Near North Side Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least four incidents as armed robbers again targeted victims on the North and Northwest sides Wednesday morning.

All of the armed robberies and attempted armed robberies took place just minutes apart. The incidents come after a number of robberies in the same area were reported over the weekend and on Tuesday morning.

In all of the incidents Wednesday, police said multiple men got out of a gray or dark sedan armed with handguns and robbed the victims of their wallets and cell phones before taking off.

Police said the first armed robbery occurred at about 12:53 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Chicago Avenue as two men, 18 and 26, were walking on the sidewalk when the suspects approached. Police said the robbers fled with the victims' money and cell phones.

The second incident took place at about 1 a.m. in the 1800-block of West Chicago Avenue as a 52-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk. Police said the suspects fled after stealing the woman's purse.

The third incident occurred in the 2800-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 1:05 a.m. as two men, ages 36 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk when the suspects approached and attempted to rob the victims. Police said the suspects fled without taking anything.

The fourth incident occurred in the 800-block of North Orleans Street at about 1:12 a.m. as two men were walking on the sidewalk. Police said the robbers stole their cell phones and wallets before fleeing.

Wednesday morning's string comes after at least five other armed robberies on Tuesday morning in the same general area where victims were robbed by multiple armed suspects.

Over this past weekend, police reported 19 armed robberies, all with a similar narrative. That led to police releasing a community alert to warn residents about this concerning series of crimes.

No one is in custody in connection with the robberies and Area Three detectives are investigating. .

