Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said the suspect was arrested by the department's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday in the 200-block of 69th Place.

The boy has been charged with eleven counts of vehicular hijacking, four counts of armed robbery and one attempt of attempted vehicular hijacking.

Several other teens have also been charged in some of the incidents.

The incidents took place in:

August 20 at 12:07 a.m. - 8000-block of South Campbell Avenue,

-August 20 at 1:50 a.m. - 3400-block of West 72nd Street,

- August 20 at 2:44 a.m. - 2900-block of South Union Avenue,

- August 20 at 3:25 a.m. - 6500-block of South Kedzie Avenue,

- August 20 at 3:40 a.m. - 3700-block of West 82nd Street,

- August 20 at 4:30 a.m. - 5600-block of South Albany Avenue,

- August 20 at 4:50 a.m. - 5700-block of South Richmond Street,

- August 20 at 5:30 a.m. - 8600-block of South Halsted Street,

- August 20 at 6:08 a.m. - 9500-block of South Peoria Street,

- August 20 at 6:12 a.m. - 8400-block of South Sangamon Street,

-August 20 at 6:20 a.m. - 6600-block of South Artesian Avenue,

- August 20 at 6:45 a.m. - 6700-block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

