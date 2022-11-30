Chicago police say 2 teens charged in multiple armed carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens have been charged in multiple armed carjackings in Chicago, CPD said Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with 11 felony counts of armed vehicular hijacking, three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed vehicular hijacking. All of the incidents in which he is charged took place in August:

August 18 at 3:39 a.m. - 6600 block of S. Albany (8th District); 35-year-old female victim

August 20 at 12:07 a.m. - 8000 block of S. Campbell (8th District); 33-year-old female victim

August 20 at 1:50 a.m. - 3400 block of W. 72nd St. (8th District); 58-year-old male victim

August 20 at 2:44 a.m. - 2900 block of S. Union (9th District); 21-year-old female victim

August 20 at 3:25 a.m. - 6500 block of S. Kedzie (8th District); 50-year-old male victim

August 20 at 3:40 a.m. - 3700 block of W. 82nd St. (8th District); 40-year-old male victim

August 20 at 4:30 a.m. - 5600 block of S. Albany (8th District); 26-year-old male victim

August 20 at 4:50 a.m. - 5700 block of S. Richmond (8th District); 45-year-old female victim

August 20 at 5:30 a.m. - 8600 block of S. Halsted (6th District); 43-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:08 a.m. - 9500 block of S. Peoria (22nd District); 31-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:20 a.m. - 6600 block of S. Artesian (8th District); 66-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:45 a.m. - 6700 block of S. Washtenaw (8th District); 33-year-old female victim

A 16-year-old boy is charged with five felony counts of armed vehicular carjacking, two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed vehicular hijacking. All of the incidents in which he is charged also took place in August, and some of them overlap with the incidents the 17-year-old is charged in:

August 20 at 12:07 a.m. - 8000 block of S. Campbell (8th District); 33-year-old female victim

August 20 at 1:50 a.m. - 3400 block of W. 72nd St. (8th District); 58-year-old male victim

August 20 at 3:40 a.m. - 3700 block of W. 82nd St. (8th District); 40-year-old male victim

August 20 at 4:30 a.m. - 5600 block of S. Albany (8th District); 26-year-old male victim

August 20 at 6:08 a.m. - 9500 block of S. Peoria (22nd District); 31-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:20 a.m. - 6600 block of S. Artesian (8th District); 66-year-old female victim

Both were taken into custody Tuesday and charged. Their names are not being released because of their ages. No further details were immediately available.

