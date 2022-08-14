Chicago crime: Man charged in Loop groping attacks, police say

A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop, police said.

Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, has been charged with three felony counts of sexual assault.

Manuel-Reyes is accused of groping women after approaching them on an E-scooter.

Police linked him to two assaults in the South and West Loop.

A third woman told ABC7 the same man attacked her near Navy Pier and she says she has been in contact with as many as twelve possible victims.