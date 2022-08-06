WATCH LIVE

CPD release description of suspect in connection to pair of sexual assaults in South and West Loop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
44 minutes ago
Chicago police released this image of a man suspected in two sexual assaults in the West and South Loop
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a suspect that could be linked to two separate sexual assaults in the South and West Loop.

Chicago police said the man approached women from behind and groped their privates before fleeing the scene in two separate incidents.

The suspect has not been identified, but a description was released by police.

The suspect is described as wearing a white helmet, and sunglasses and riding a motorized scooter, according to Chicago police. He was last seen Saturday near the 1100 block of South State Street.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Area Three Detective Bureau at 312-744-8261.

