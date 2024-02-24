Chicago-based Genesis Music and Arts school aims to inspire minds, build stronger community

Chicago-based Genesis Music and Arts school aims to inspire, educate and build a stronger community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based performing arts school is nurturing minds through the power of music.

Genesis Music and Arts, or GMA, is expanding access to arts education, especially for young children.

Through music, visual arts and dance, the organization, which is based in McKinley Park, hopes to inspire, educate and build a stronger community.

Concert pianist Jasmyne Rudan is Chief Creative Officer of Genesis Music and Arts. She visited ABC 7 to talk more about the mission of the performing arts school, and its upcoming "May Flowers" benefit concert.

The concert is May 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Gottlieb Hall: 38 S Peoria St, Chicago IL 60607. You can purchase tickets online at www.genesismusicandarts.com