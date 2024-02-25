Chicago author sheds light on positive representations of Black love and romance in new book

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local author is devoting her pen to writing positive portrayals of Black love.

Educator and author Kay Shanee has written more than 40 novels centered on people of color.

Her mission to highlight healthy black relationships started in 2018, drawing inspiration from her profound love for her own family.

This March, Shanee will publish her first physical romance novel "This Time Around." The book is available for pre-order and will be on sale starting March 26.

Physical copies will be available at Amazon, Walmart, The Dock Bookshop, and other retailers on April 1.

To learn more or to pre-order a copy, click here.

