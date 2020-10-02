reopening illinois

1540 Bar & Grill in Bucktown shut down for violating COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bar on Chicago's Northwest Side has been shut down by the city because of a lack of social distancing.

The 1540 Bar & Grill at 540 W. North Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood was also cited for employees and patrons failing to wear masks and for operating over capacity, according to the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The city said that during one inspection, nearly 200 patrons were inside the bar. It was only allowed to hold 24.

In July, city officials shut down a bar on the Near West Side after they said it violated Phase 4 reopening requirements.

RELATED: West Loop bar shut down for violating COVID-19 rules

Inspectors said the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse near Van Buren and Racine "egregiously and blatantly" disregarded several of the rules.

The city ordered the bar to close immediately for being over capacity, not enforcing social distancing, allowing guests without face coverings and not having guests seated.

"Irresponsible actions like this put our entire city at risk and will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said in a statement.

So far, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has issued citations to 143 businesses.
