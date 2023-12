Bear-ly Accurate Prediction: Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons

Former Bear, Rashied Davis, joins Ryan for a game of Jenga to help predict the winner of this week's Bears vs. Falcons game!

Former Bear, Rashied Davis, joins Ryan for a game of Jenga to help predict the winner of this week's Bears vs. Falcons game!

Former Bear, Rashied Davis, joins Ryan for a game of Jenga to help predict the winner of this week's Bears vs. Falcons game!

Former Bear, Rashied Davis, joins Ryan for a game of Jenga to help predict the winner of this week's Bears vs. Falcons game!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Bear, Rashied Davis, joins Ryan for a game of Jenga to help predict the winner of this week's Bears vs. Falcons game!

The Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons December 31 at Soldier Field.