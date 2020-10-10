Chicago Bears practice squad player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Bears practice squad player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the player, along with a Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach, tested positive Saturday.The Bears' facilities have been closed because the team already played their Week 5 game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Tracing is being carried out, but there's still no word on whether the game will be moved, Shefter said.The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to host the Bears next on Oct. 18.