Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears practice squad player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Bears played Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) looks to pass the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Bears practice squad player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the player, along with a Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach, tested positive Saturday.



The Bears' facilities have been closed because the team already played their Week 5 game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: Nick Foles leads Chicago Bears in comeback win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19

The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Tracing is being carried out, but there's still no word on whether the game will be moved, Shefter said.

The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to host the Bears next on Oct. 18.
