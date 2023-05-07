Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLS) -- Justin Fields is officially a college graduate.

The Chicago Bears quarterback completed his degree in Consumer and Family Financial Services at the Ohio State University. Fields was in Columbus, Ohio for the commencement Sunday.

Fields attended the Bears' rookie mini-camp this weekend, and introduced himself to new Bears receiver Tyler Scott. The fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft said he is already a Fields fan.

"At the end of the day, it's my job to, you know, make his job easier and to make him great," Scott said.

