Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent to host youth workout camp; reflects on undrafted signing 1 year later

1st annual TB17 QB Workout to be held May 5 in Mount Prospect

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent will host a youth workout camp next Sunday in Mount Prospect. He spoke with ABC7 on his 2023 undrafted signing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the 2024 NFL Draft officially wrapped up, the Chicago Bears set to work signing several undrafted rookies.

Last year that group included Division II quarterback Tyson Bagent, who turned that opportunity into a roster spot in a quarterback room that now includes Caleb Williams.

ABC7 caught up with the Bears' back-up QB, who reflected on what a difference a year has made.

"Obviously everybody wants to get drafted, but... coming where I'm coming from, just all the odds stacked against... a lower-level cat... everybody was just elated... as happy as you could possibly be," Bagent said. "So it was definitely something I've thought about in the past couple of days, just how meaningful a year ago today was... it's just been a crazy, lovely ride to say the least."

Bagent will host his first-annual TB17 QB Workout next Sunday, May 5, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Nicholas Sportsplex in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The workout is free for aspiring quarterbacks ages 13 and up. Spots are limited.

Prospective participants should email travisbagent1@gmail.com to reserve a spot by May 3.