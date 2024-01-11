Chicago Bears to play game in London for 2024 season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will return to London for a regular season game in 2024, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion. And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness," said George H. McCaskey, chairman of the Chicago Bears. "This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season."

The date and opponent will be announced in the spring with the release of the regular season schedule.

This will be the first Bears game in London since 2019, when they took on the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The Chicago Bears are a special team and a storied franchise. When I became part of the Chicago Bears family in April of 2023, I was focused on building a championship team on the field and in the community while also building a world-class stadium for our incredible fans," said Kevin Warren, president & CEO of the Chicago Bears. "I am grateful to the NFL and the Halas-McCaskey family for the opportunity to fortify the excellence, championship mindset and traditions of the Chicago Bears on an international platform while growing the game of American Football in the United Kingdom."