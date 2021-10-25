Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Bears head coach Matt Nagy pauses as he speaks during a news conference after losing the NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles,16-15. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

The news comes one day after the Bears fell to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 38-3.



"This is something that for us, it's a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we're at," Nagy said on a Zoom call. "We've seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we're working through that."

Nagy said there were no other positive tests on Monday and that he felt OK despite the diagnosis.

"I feel pretty good," Nagy said. "Again, you come in in the morning and it's something where every morning on Monday, you come in, you're following protocols, it's what we do.

"So when I got the call this morning from our head trainer, Andre Tucker, you try to be prepared. So as of now, no. We're still working through some of the team. But that's a good sign for sure. We need to make sure that we do everything we're supposed to do here in regards to the protocols."

The Bears were missing several players from the game due to COVID-19 protocols, including tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker Robert Quinn.

RELATED: Bilal Nichols ejected from game against Tampa Bay after throwing punch in Bears' latest loss

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run the team meetings during Nagy's absence. In order to return, Nagy will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart.
