ABC7 Chicago presents Bears pregame special, 'Monday Night Monsters'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago presents "Monday Night Monsters," a half-hour Bears pregame special hosted by ABC7 sports anchor Ryan Chiaverini and sports reporter Dionne Miller in-studio, Monday, Nov, 27 at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, ABC7 sports reporter Mark Schanowski will be reporting from Minnesota with updates and the latest roster changes. ABC7 will air the Chicago Bears matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m.

The Bears 3-8 record may result in personnel changes on and off the field next year. During this preview, Chiaverini and Miller will give their take on how the Bears can turn things around and become a contender in 2024. They'll evaluate Justin Fields' performance and what positions the Bears can improve to put them on a winning track. ABC7's Chiaverini will add some fun with his "Bear-ly Accurate Predictions." Since Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, Chiaverini will hit the pond (aka ice) with former Blackhawks left winger Reid Simpson to predict who will come out the winner of this week's contest.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

