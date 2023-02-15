Chicago Bears close on Arlington Park property, bringing move to suburbs one step closer

The Chicago Bears are inching closer to an eventual move to Arlington Heights. The team's owners met with the village to present their site plan.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have officially closed on the former Arlington Heights race track Wednesday, moving the team one step closer to moving to the suburbs.

The team announced the finalized purchase in an open letter, though they did not disclose the final purchase price. It was previously reported the team had agreed to pay nearly $200 million for the 326 acres in the northwest suburbs.

The Bears have announced plans to build an enclosed stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district on the land, but cautioned in their open letter that the purchase does not guarantee that in and of itself.

"Finalizing the purchase does not guarantee the land will be developed, but it is an important next step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity. There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible," the team wrote.

In an effort to keep the team at Soldier Field, the city recently released proposals to renovate their current home, adding a dome and expanding seating, among other changes. The Bears appeared to be unswayed by the offer.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released a statement after the open letter was released, saying in part, "Today's news about the closure of the Bears' option in Arlington Heights has been anticipated for some time. Nonetheless, all of us die-hard Bears fans, the Mayor included, know and believe that the Chicago Bears should remain in Chicago. So, now that the land deal has closed, we have an even better opportunity to continue making the business case as to why the Bears should remain in Chicago and why adaptations to Solider Field can meet and exceed all of the Bears' future needs."

Residents of Arlington Heights have expressed concerns about how the stadium will be paid for and the effects on their taxes. Arlington Heights trustees unanimously rejected a petition signed by residents that sought to keep the Bears from receiving any public money for the mixed-use development around the stadium. The team has said they will not seek tax dollars to build the stadium itself.