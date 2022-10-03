Arlington Heights board to consider ban on public money for Chicago Bears development

Bears want public funding for $5B surrounding mixed-use development they have planned for area around stadium.

Arlington Heights, IL trustees are expected to vote on a petition against public money for a potential mixed-use Chicago Bears development.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A lot is on the line with Monday night's vote and the Chicago Bears' future in Arlington Heights.

Last week, the village board voted to approve a petition, but trustees are likely to reject it.

Right now, the Bears have a preliminary $197 million agreement to buy the Arlington International Racecourse. They hope to build an enclosed stadium there.

The Bears have said they will not ask for tax dollars to build the stadium itself. But, they do want public funding for the other $5 billion surrounding mixed-use development they have planned.

Last month, the Bears released renderings of what the stadium and venue would look like. The project includes commercial, retail space and even housing as part of multi-purpose entertainment district.

A group, however, received enough signatures in their petition to be considered. It could prevent the village from giving the Bears any tax breaks on the new development.

ABC7 spoke with them ahead of the meeting.

"A lot of stadium deals like the one we saw in Chicago end up costing the taxpayers over $400 million. The NFL is notorious for trying to get taxpayers incentives. We're trying to stop that from happening here," said Americans for Prosperity Illinois Deputy State Director Brian Costin. "It's really not the blessing to the economy that people would think. The Bears only play maybe 10 times a year. Of course, there would be other events, but, you know, it's really overstated to how much economic impact they would have. But, if it's such a great idea, why can't the Bears pay for that themselves?"

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the village hall.

If trustees do vote in favor of the petition, the measure would then be put on the ballot as a referendum for local voters to weigh in on.