Chicago Bears take on Cincinnati Bengals in home opener at Soldier Field

By Maher Kawash
Bears take on Bengals in home opener at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in their season home opener.

It's a special return for the Bears and it's expected to be extremely busy. The team is asking fans to prepare for that and arrive early.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 10 a.m. The Bears are expecting delays for fans arriving after 11 a.m.

Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for life celebrates 20 years



There are also free vaccinations being offered at Soldier Field in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health. That will be at the Miller Lite Fan Zone in the Stadium Green at the southeast corner outside of Soldier Field from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nn appointment or game ticket needed.

Aside of that, the Chicago Bears are just happy to be back home and they're asking for the fans help in this one.

Only mobile tickets are being accepted and you have to wear a mask indoors.
