Chicago Bears announce 2024 coaching staff, hire 1st female coach in team history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears officially announced their lineup of coaches for the 2024 season on Wednesday, and one new hire is making history in the organization.

Jennifer King has been hired as the offensive assistant running backs coach, the team said in an official coaching roster announcement. She is the first-ever female coach for the team.

King has four years of experience in NFL coaching with the Washington Commanders organization. There she became the first African-American female assistant coach in NFL history.

Additional new coach hires were announced Wednesday to serve under Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

SEE ALSO | Bears 'open-minded' about NFL draft's top overall pick, GM says

Chris Beatty from the Los Angeles Chargers will be the wide receivers coach, Thomas Brown from the Carolina Panthers will be the offensive passing game coordinator, Chad Morton from the Seattle Seahawks will be the running backs coach, Robbie Picazo from the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans will be the offensive assistant coach for quarterbacks coach and wide receivers, and Jason Houghtaling from the Tennessee Titans will be the assistant offensive line coach.

The Bears previously announced Shane Waldron as their Offensive Coordinator and Eric Washington as their Defensive Coordinator for the 2024 season.