Bears unveil new food options at Soldier Field ahead of opening game at home against Packers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears kick off the season at home Sunday and we got a sneak peek of Soldier Field's newest fare for fans to chow down on.

Luella's is offering barbecue shrimp and grits, Soul and Smoke has mouth-watering mac and cheese, and then there's the spinach pizza from Baccino's.

Most fans tend to think of football rather than great culinary experiences at Bears games. But think again.

"Ninety percent of people, when they come here they're gonna want nachos and chicken tenders, but 10 percent want to have the variety, something new, healthier options," said Corby Stephens of Aramark.

They'll have that and more at Soldier Field this season, including lots of vegetarian and healthy options. They also have a new way they hope will speed up lines at beer stands: a new walk-thru brew lets you grab a beer and pay for it with your phone. They hope the speed and convenience make for a better fan experience

"You can feel it in the building. It's really an exciting time and we're ready to get the season rolling," said Bears SVP Lee Twarling.

The Bears are also urging fans to check out their official app with all the information they need on what they can bring to Soldier Field. Fans are also urged to bring those items in a small clear bag.

If you're coming to the game and you forgot your clear bag or you have an item not allowed into the stadium, the Bears do have a back-up plan. They'll have lockers for rent on the north and south sides of Soldier Field.