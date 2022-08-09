Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith asks for trade, ESPN reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade, ESPN reports.

In the statement, Smith said, "Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent t me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me."

Smith, 25, has not appeared in training camp for the Bears while seeking a new contract.

The Bears drafted Smith with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in four seasons with the Bears.

Smith began his career under GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, who were both fired after last season and replaced with new GM Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberfus.