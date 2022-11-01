WATCH LIVE

Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool: ESPN

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 5:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Bears traded a second round pick back to Pittsburgh for the trade.

In his third season with the Steelers, Claypool has 26 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown in seven games. In his career, he has 149 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Claypool was picked by the Steelers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after four seasons with Notre Dame.

The Bears had just acquired a second round pick on Monday after trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

