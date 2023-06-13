Waukegan mayor invites Chicago Bears to consider move to suburban city

Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor wrote a letter to the Chicago Bears, inviting them to explore a move to the suburban city.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A new suburban mayor is making a play to get the Bears.

Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor sent a letter to the team's president, trying to entice them to move there.

"We believe that the Monsters of the Midway deserve the opportunity to continue the tradition of playing along the shores of Lake Michigan, with the market opportunity of having a year-round facility capable of hosting other major events, including the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and other events of an international scale," Taylor said in her letter.

This came on the heels of Naperville's mayor doing the same thing.

The Bears bought Arlington Park, but say plans to build are at risk, in part because of high property tax assessment.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is also trying to keep the team in Chicago.