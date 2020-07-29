Travel

CDOT, Divvy launch new pedal-assist ebikes across Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Wednesday, Divvy will launch its' new pedal-assist ebikes in communities across Chicago.

The new rollout, led by CDOT and Lyft, aims to give residents more flexibility to ride all over the city.

Two weeks ago, Divvy announced plans to install bike stations throughout Chicago's Far South Side.

Divvy ebikes are built with hybrid technology, making it possible for the bikes to be parked at designated Divvy docking stations, including new e-stations for ebikes-only, as well as at public bike racks.

Parking is also made easy by using a built-in cable lock.

For a limited time, CDOT will be offering a $5 credit that can be used for up to 30 minutes of free ebike riding or other usage fees for all Divvy members.

Pricing for ebikes will vary based on Divvy's Zone Map.

Wednesday's launch builds on CDOT's recent efforts to bring more Divvy bikes and stations to every Chicago neighborhood. When the Divvy expansion is complete, it will include 16,500 bikes and 800 stations.

For more information visit divvybikes.com.
