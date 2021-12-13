Chicago Blackhawks game Monday postponed due to COVID outbreak on Calgary Flames

The Flames have reported six players and a staff member who are in the COVID-19 protocol, the league said.
The Blackhawks game which was originally set to be played Monday at the United Center will be rescheduled.
Tonight’s game against Calgary has been cancelled as a result of six @NHLFlames players and one staff member entering COVID protocol.— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 13, 2021
We will now recognize Marc-Andre Fleury’s 500th win milestone before our game on Wednesday.
Tickets will automatically be valid for the new game whenever it is scheduled. Ticketholders can contact customerservice@blackhawks.com with any questions.
The team had been planning to honor goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his milestone of 500 wins Monday night. He will now be honored at the next Blackhawks home game on Wednesday.