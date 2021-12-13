Sports

Chicago Blackhawks game Monday postponed due to COVID outbreak on Calgary Flames

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames Monday at the United Center has been postponed by the NHL due to a COVID outbreak on the Flames.

The Flames have reported six players and a staff member who are in the COVID-19 protocol, the league said.

The Blackhawks game which was originally set to be played Monday at the United Center will be rescheduled.



Tickets will automatically be valid for the new game whenever it is scheduled. Ticketholders can contact customerservice@blackhawks.com with any questions.

The team had been planning to honor goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his milestone of 500 wins Monday night. He will now be honored at the next Blackhawks home game on Wednesday.
