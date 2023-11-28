Blackhawks to terminate forward Corey Perry for 'unacceptable' conduct

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks announced their intent to terminate Corey Perry's contract for "unacceptable" conduct.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the team said Perry "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

They did not offer any further details about that conduct or violations.

The team said Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers, and if he clears the waivers his contract will be terminated immediately.

Perry, 38, signed a $2 million contract with Chicago for this season with $2 million in potential incentives. An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.

Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said in a statement Saturday that it was the player's decision to leave the Blackhawks.

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time," Morris wrote.

The team did not offer any further details and Perry's agent has not yet commented on Tuesday's announcement.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report