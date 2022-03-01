Chicago Blackhawks officially appoint Kyle Davidson as GM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks officially named Kyle Davidson as their general manager Tuesday.Davidson, 33, took over as interim general manager last October after the departure of Stan Bowman in wake of a scandal after a report found the organization mishandled sexual assault allegations.Davidson has been with the Blackhawks for 12 seasons, including serving as senior manager of hockey operations, assistant to the general manager and assistant general manager of hockey administration.In a statement, Davidson said, "Today is another step not just for me, but for my Blackhawks teammates within the organization and Blackhawks fans across the world. I'm committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way-improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions. I share the vision of the leadership team to create a positive culture throughout the organization and the game of hockey and promise to uphold our values in everything we do."I am thankful for the support of Rocky, Danny and Jaime throughout this process. We all learned a lot and I'm excited to share the work with this leadership team, my colleagues throughout the organization and Blackhawks fans. Leadership has challenged us to 'reimagine the potential of hockey' and I look forward to that challenge in building a hockey operations department for the future. It is an honor to serve as General Manager for the Chicago Blackhawks and I promise to be dedicated, transparent and utilize all resources available to me to contribute to this organization."