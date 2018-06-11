Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted over "potential security concern"

EMBED </>More Videos

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a bomb threat was scribbled in the bathroom. (WLS)

A Chicago-bound United Airlines flight from Rome was diverted to Ireland because of a "potential security concern," the airline said Monday.

The UA971 flight was over the Atlantic Ocean when it was diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland, landing at about 2:15 p.m. local time.

The passengers disembarked and underwent further screening after a bomb threat was found scribbled in one of the plane's bathrooms.

According to Irish media reports, passengers were providing handwriting samples to the flight crew to see if any matched the writing found in the bathroom.

They will likely spend the night in Shannon before continuing to their final destination.

In a statement, Chicago-based United Airlines said: "United flight UA971 en route to Chicago from Rome, diverted to Shannon following a potential security concern. Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage, and we will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
United Airlinesu.s. & worldairplane
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News