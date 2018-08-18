Chicago boy, 10, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park

Two Chicago boys were pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. One died and another was in critical condition.

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) --
A 10-year-old Chicago boy died Saturday after being pulled from Lake Michigan near the shores of Indiana Dunes State Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

At 4:45 p.m., the boy was found face down in the water about 40 yards from shore. He was pulled from the water and CPR was started before he was transported to Porter Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy was identified as Joshua Torres, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

About an hour later, in a separate incident, a 14-year-old Chicago boy was pulled from the water approximately 50 yards from shore near the same area, the IDNR said.

Two on-duty Porter police officers pulled the boy to shore.

CPR was initiated by an on-duty Chesterton Police Officer prior to being transported to Porter Regional Hospital and then later airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, Indiana authorities said.

At the time of both incidents, the Indiana Dunes State Park had water restrictions in place only allowing swimmers into waist deep water.
