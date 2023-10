The city of Chicago will lift 27 bridges in Downtown throughout the weekend to allow boats to pass through for the fall season, halting traffic in multiple spots.

City begins fall bridge raisings for passing boats this weekend in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will lift bridges in Downtown this weekend to allow boats to pass through for the fall season.

The Chicago Department of Transportation will temporarily halt traffic to raise the bridges, as boats make their voyage to winter storage.

The raises each take about 8-12 minutes, the city said.

There are 27 bridges that will be raised, going in order from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue.

The lifts start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning.