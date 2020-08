Chicago budget shortfall estimated to be $1.2 billion in 2021, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Lori LIghtfoot discusses the budget forecast for 2021.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday Chicago is forecast to have a $1.2 billion budget gap for 2021, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The mayor said help is needed from the federal government."The federal government simply must step up and support our cities and states with additional stimulus dollars critically needed by our families and businesses," Mayor Lightfoot said.The mayor said the shortfall for the fiscal year grew to $800 million due to the pandemic, putting a $1.2 billion bole in next year's budget. Lightfoot said the city faces "painful choices," including the likelihood of layoffs, but added property tax hikes and layoffs are a last resort."I will do everything I can to prevent layoffs, but the reality is stark and our options in this fiscal crisis are limited," Lightfoot said.The mayor also added that budgeting for public safety next year will mean funding for both the Chicago Police Department and community support structures.In order to bring in revenue, Lightfoot called for the need for a casino surrounded by a "world class entertainment district."Mayor Lightfoot was joined by Budget Director Susie Park, CFO Jennie Huang Bennett, and Comptroller Reshma Soni for the announcement.The mayor's office said there will be a series of town halls scheduled to air from 6-7 p.m. this week on Facebook Live. Lightfoot is urging residents to participate in those town halls to work on ways to balance the city's budget.The schedule will be:-Monday, 8/31: State of the Budget with Susie Park, Budget Director; Jennie Huang Bennett, Chief Financial Officer; and Alderman Pat Dowell, Chairman of the City Council Committee on the Budget and Government Operations-Tuesday, 9/1: Public Safety with Susan Lee, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety; Deputy Superintendent Barbara West, Chicago Police Department; and Executive Director Annastasia Walker, Office of Public Safety Administration-Wednesday, 9/2: Human Services with 1st Deputy Commissioner Brandie Knazze, Department of Family and Support Services; Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, Department of Public Health; and Commissioner Rachel Arfa, Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities-Thursday, 9/3: Infrastructure with Commissioner Randy Conner, Department of Water Management; Commissioner John Tully, Department of Streets and Sanitation; and Commissioner Gia Biagi, Department of Transportation-Friday, 9/4: Neighborhood and Economic Development with Commissioner Maurice Cox, Department of Planning and Development; Commissioner Marisa Novara, Department of Housing; and Commissioner Rosa Escareno, Department of Business Affairs and Consumer ProtectionThe city has also created a website for residents to submit questions about budget issues at www.chicago.gov.2021budget . The city will also launch a grassroots effort in order to get feedback from the youth, Latinx and African-American communities, with budget ambassadors organizing and facilitating one-hour virtual or in person groups from September 7-20.