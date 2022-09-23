Person injured in Chicago building collapse dies, CFD says

Surveillance video shows the massive explosion that caused a South Austin apartment building to collapse on Chicago's West Side Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The person most seriously injured in a Chicago building explosion and collapse earlier this week has died, Chicago fire officials said Friday.

He had been taken to Loyola Medical Center with extensive burns before succumbing to his injuries, according to CFD.

The cause of the Austin neighborhood incident remains under investigation.

"I've been asking the same question; I can't imagine what it was," property owner Roman Viere said.

The collapse and explosion Tuesday initially left eight people injured, including three seriously.

Surveillance video captured the explosion. A woman who had been standing idly on the sidewalk runs in terror, dodging bricks, cement and shards of glass spewing into the street.

Another angle of the blast shows a bright orange flash, a mere instant that shattered the homes and lives of dozens of families.

Mack Julion's colleague, a West Side postal worker, was inside the building among the rubble.

"He's in very serious condition right now. All we can do right now is believe," he said.

"It's surreal," Viere said. "Nothing could prepare you for a situation which we are dealing with today."

WATCH: CFD responds to South Austin building collapse

Viere owns the now severely damaged building.

"When I arrived on site and I saw the rubble all over the street and on top of that one car, it was just breathtaking," he said. "You automatically think of a war zone."

Fire officials said the blast happened around 9 a.m. on the top floor of the building, which is located at the intersection of West End and Central Avenue.

The blast could be felt blocks away. Debris from the explosion impaled a building across the street.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said James Fenton, who lives next door to the building that exploded.

WATCH: CFD deputy commissioner describes response to building collapse

"When the building shook, I said, 'what in the hell was shaking the building like that?'" he said.

The ABC7 I-Team found online records, highlighting a history of inspection failures and alleged code violations at the building, but Viere says, "Nothing that came up in any of those inspections would have had anything to do with what happened yesterday."

He could not comment on if the building will be demolished.

WATCH: 'It's very tragic': West Side alderman reacts to building collapse

