Chicago crime: 3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep on Near West Side

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three teens were stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep on the city's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses said it began when a fight broke out on the sidewalk in front of the school's main entrance just as class ended for the day.

Police said a group of 10 to 15 people were fighting near the sidewalk in the 2000-block of W. Adams when someone produced a sharp object and stabbed three male victims around 3:35 p.m.

The victims - ages 15, 15, and 17 - were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago Bulls College Prep is a public, four-year charter high school that is part of the Noble Network of Charter Schools.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
