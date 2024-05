ABC7's Hosea Sanders honored by Dream Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting; emceed by Cheryl Burton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans who have make a difference in the community were honored Saturday night.

The Dream Awards were presented to people in fields including music, film, television and journalism.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders received the Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

ABC7's Cheryl Burton was the emcee for the ceremony.

The event was held at the Kehrein Center for the Arts.