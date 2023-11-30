Chef Christine Blank is the Bulls team chef and dietician.

How to eat like a Chicago Bulls player

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago bulls will back on the home hardwood Thursday at 7 p.m.

The team will battle the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center. But have you ever thought about what fuels the team? Chicago Bulls Chef Christine Blank with to give us some nuggets. To read below to learn more about the recipe seen on ABC 7 and other provided by Chef Blank. Stay up-to-date on team, click here.

CHEF CHRISTINE'S RECIPES:

Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1 cup of oats

1 cup milk (or favorite milk alternative)

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia or flax seeds

1 Tbsp. honey (or favorite sweetener)

1 Tbsp. nut butter (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Cover, & let sit overnight.

2. Before serving, top with fresh or dried fruit, seeds, and/or nuts.

Chef's Tips:

1. This recipe can be modified for any and all allergies so everyone can enjoy! A well-balanced breakfast with lean protein, carbs, fruit, and healthy fat.

2. Bulls favorite toppings:

a. Diced apples tossed in cinnamon sugar with pumpkin seeds

b. Peach or cherry compote with chopped walnuts

c. Bananas, peanuts, and dark chocolate chips

Turkey Chili

Ingredients:

2lbs ground turkey

2 Tbsp. oil

2 stalks celery, small dice

1 onion, small dice

2 green bell peppers, small dice

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. coriander

1, 28oz can crushed tomatoes

1/2 gal water

1, 14oz can red kidney beans, rinsed & drained

1, 14oz can black beans, rinsed & drained

1-2 chipotle peppers, minced

1/4 cup cilantro, minced

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook ground turkey in a medium skillet until browned. Set aside.

2. In a large soup pot, over high heat, add oil. Once hot, add celery, onion, and peppers. Cook 2-3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic & cook another minute.

3. Season veggies with spices, salt and pepper.

4. Add turkey, crushed tomatoes, water, beans, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. The longer the simmer, the better the flavor.

5. Before serving, add fresh cilantro.

Chef's Tips:

1. This recipe can also be made vegetarian or vegan by subbing out the turkey for a third kind of bean. Either way it is nutrient-dense with lean protein, carbs, fiber, vegetables, and a lot of flavor! It also makes great leftovers.

2. Bulls favorite toppings: Fritos, Greek yogurt, and cheddar cheese.

Asian Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. cooking oil

1 lb. chicken, cut into 1" pieces

1 onion, julienned

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup broccoli

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

Directions:

1. In a medium skillet, over high heat, add oil. Once hot, add chicken, browning on all sides, until cooked through. Remove, and set aside.

2. In same pan, add vegetables. "Stir fry" meaning to cook over high heat while stirring briskly.

3. While cooking, make sauce by combining remaining ingredients.

4. Add chicken back to pan with vegetables. Pour sauce on top and cook another 1-2 minutes until incorporated.

5. Serve over rice.

Chef's Tips:

1. To make vegetarian or vegan, substitute the chicken for tofu. This recipe is both well-balanced with a protein, carb and veggie; as well as versatile, with the ingredients being interchangeable. Add red pepper flakes for a little kick.

2. Bulls favorite vegetables : mushrooms & broccoli.