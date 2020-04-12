Chicago crime: Businesses robbed in Lawndale, Near West Side, police say

April 7-April 8 between 8:15 p.m., in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street

April 9 at 12:22 a.m., in the 200-block of South Racine Avenue

April 9 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., in the 1000-block of West Taylor Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning business owners on the Near West Side and Lawndale about burglaries reported this month.In each case, someone got into businesses by prying open doors, Chicago police said in a community alert.The burglaries happened:The suspect is described as a male who is 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 and 200 to 250 pounds, the community alert said.Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.