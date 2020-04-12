Chicago crime: Businesses robbed in Lawndale, Near West Side, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning business owners on the Near West Side and Lawndale about burglaries reported this month.

In each case, someone got into businesses by prying open doors, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • April 7-April 8 between 8:15 p.m., in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street

  • April 9 at 12:22 a.m., in the 200-block of South Racine Avenue

  • April 9 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., in the 1000-block of West Taylor Street


The suspect is described as a male who is 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 and 200 to 250 pounds, the community alert said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarychicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News