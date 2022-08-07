2 injured when SUV crashes into house in Brainerd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were injured when a car struck a home on the South Side Saturday evening.

The incident happened at West 94th Street and South Normal Avenue in the city's Brainerd neighborhood. It involved an SUV.

Police did not say what caused the car to strike the home. It was not clear if the people injured were in the car, in the home, or both.

No further details have been released. Chicago fire officials and police did not have any information on the conditions of the people who were injured.