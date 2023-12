An SUV plowed into an apartment building on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, leaving a mess of rubble behind, police said.

Speeding car crashes, damages building in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at West 89th Street and South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.

Officers said the driver was speeding just before the crash.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran off, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

