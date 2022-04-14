Chicago police searching for suspect after car stolen with girl, 3, inside in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the thief who stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside in the South Loop Wednesday night.Police said a 26-year-old woman got out of her Chevy Equinox for a brief moment about 8:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Clinton Street while leaving her 3-year-old daughter in the vehicle. In that brief time, the suspect jumped into the car in the busy area and drove off.The thief dropped the child off in the 500-block of West Jackson Boulevard where a security officer found her and called police.The girl had been wandering in an alley near Union Station, Chicago police said.Shortly after, the car was found empty in the 4400-block of South Shields Avenue in Canaryville, police said. CPD had been able to track the vehicle, which was left running, on local streets and the expressway.The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition for observation.No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.No description of the suspect was available Thursday morning.