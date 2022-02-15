Chicago crime: Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old inside, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle was stolen Monday with a 4-year-old child inside.The father of the child said he's grateful his child was found safe. Police said a man was helping to jump a semi-truck with a Range Rover in the 600 block of East 71st Street. Another vehicle pulled up and someone inside jumped out, got into the Range Rover and took off.The child's father said it happened in a matter of seconds."I had a child in the vehicle at the time. I immediately called the police," he said. "Again, just a quick 5 seconds... The car was next to me... They jumped in and drove off."Investigators said the vehicle was abandoned about one block away and the thief took off running. The child was unharmed.