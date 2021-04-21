high-speed chase

New City carjacking triggers high-speed Chicago police chase on Dan Ryan, I-57; boy, 16, arrested, officials say

High-speed chase ended in West Pullman crash
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in police custody after a high-speed chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Interstate 57 early Wednesday morning. It appeared to start with a carjacking on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was pumping gas about 12:25 a.m. in the 4400-block of South Ashland in Chicago's New City neighborhood when another vehicle with two male suspects inside pulled up next to her, Chicago police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old boy got out, pointed a gun at the woman and told her to lie down on the ground, according to CPD.

When the woman complied, the passenger in the other vehicle got into the woman's car and drove away. The teen got back in the other vehicle and also drove away.

RELATED: 1 person in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase

Illinois State Police said they were told of a South Side carjacking, and police saw a car matching the description of the one involved about 4:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan, near 71st Street.

It was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver continued south onto I-57 before exiting the expressway and crashing at 122nd and Elizabeth streets in West Pullman, according to police.

Two people in the car ran away, and one was arrested.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody.
