2 men, woman facing federal charges after series of carjackings and murders in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men and one woman from Chicago are facing new federal charges after a series of carjackings and murders in the city and suburbs.

Prosecutors said Edson Resendez, Maverick Cela and Prezila Apreza carjacked several people before killing Nabil Mahouar during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood back in 2020.

They're also accused of killing Eduardo Triano later that day in the city's North Park neighborhood.

They could face the death penalty if convicted.

