WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 men, woman facing federal charges after series of carjackings and murders in Chicago, suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 4:15AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men and one woman from Chicago are facing new federal charges after a series of carjackings and murders in the city and suburbs.

Prosecutors said Edson Resendez, Maverick Cela and Prezila Apreza carjacked several people before killing Nabil Mahouar during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood back in 2020.

They're also accused of killing Eduardo Triano later that day in the city's North Park neighborhood.

They could face the death penalty if convicted.

SEE ALSO | Off-duty Lynwood firefighter working as Uber driver carjacked in West Pullman, Chicago police say

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW