Lynwood firefighter working as Uber driver carjacked in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lynwood firefighter said he was robbed and carjacked while working as a rideshare driver while he was off-duty.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Friday near 122nd and Michigan in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

Kevin Cole said he picked up the two suspects and their dog in the Rogers Park neighborhood, and when they arrived at 121st and Michigan, their dog made a mess in the backseat.

As he got out to clean it, Cole said the man pointed a gun to his face and demanded his phone, wallet and keys to his car before speeding off, leaving him stranded in the cold.

"I felt like my life was endangered," Cole said. "My life literally flashed in my eyes, and I literally was just shocked... it could just happen to anybody, especially us rideshare drivers."

Cole said he reached out to both Uber and his insurance company to see what to do about his stolen car.

"We are deeply disturbed by this brazen attack and we are working to get in touch with the driver to check in and offer support," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. "Our dedicated team is standing ready to assist Chicago Police however and will help in their investigations however we can."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Cole recover from expenses related to his car being stolen.

No further information about the police investigation was immediately available.

