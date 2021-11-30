Chicago police car rear-ended by Mercedes taken in carjacking being pursued by ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Mercedes Benz taken during a carjacking and being pursued by Illinois State Police crashed into a Chicago police vehicle Tuesday morning on the South Side, police said.Two juvenile suspects were in the Mercedes Benz SUV when they were observed by a CPD helicopter and were being pursued by state troopers, police said.The Mercedes then rear-ended a marked CPD vehicle in the 4800-block of South Wells Street just after midnight, police said. The two officers inside the vehicle were not injured.The suspects fled from the SUV in the 6700-block of South Union Avenue and were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.Area One detectives are investigating and charges against the suspects are pending.