Chicago police car rear-ended by Mercedes taken in carjacking being pursued by ISP

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Carjacked Mercedes slams into Chicago police car; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Mercedes Benz taken during a carjacking and being pursued by Illinois State Police crashed into a Chicago police vehicle Tuesday morning on the South Side, police said.

Two juvenile suspects were in the Mercedes Benz SUV when they were observed by a CPD helicopter and were being pursued by state troopers, police said.

The Mercedes then rear-ended a marked CPD vehicle in the 4800-block of South Wells Street just after midnight, police said. The two officers inside the vehicle were not injured.

SEE ALSO: Police arrest 11-year-old boy in Chicago carjacking, investigate his role in several others

The suspects fled from the SUV in the 6700-block of South Union Avenue and were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating and charges against the suspects are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parkenglewoodpolice chasechicago police departmentcrashcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News