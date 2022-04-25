Chicago special committee to discuss Bally's, Rivers, Hard Rock casino finalists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, the special committee on the Chicago casino will discuss the three finalists selected to develop a casino in the city.One alderman said he plans to dial into that virtual meeting and voice his opposition.The public is also expected to participate with emailed questions.Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is a thumbs down on a casino bid from Rivers 78 Casino in his 25th Ward. That would be located in part of Chinatown along the river."Well we have heard from a significant number of community leaders and residents who express serious concerns about the gambling addiction effects that this could have in the community, and the close proximity to the Chinatown community is a big concern," Sigcho-Lopez said.The second casino plan under consideration by city officials includes a bid from Bally's to build at the Tribune Publishing site near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.That's in Alderman Walter Barnett's ward. He said that he's waiting to see what happens in the special meetings before he will talk more about his support or opposition.But according to a River North resident's association survey, almost 80% strongly oppose the proposal.The third casino bid from Hard Rock is aimed at a site just west of Soldier Field.Mayor Lori Lightfoot is hoping revenue from a Chicago casino will bring in anywhere from $175 to $195 million in tax revenue to help subsidize police and fire pensions.But Sigcho-Lopez said expecting revenue from casinos is bad government."We believe that Mayor Lightfoot should have a strong Springfield agenda so that we talk about how we can balance the budget by taxing corporations and millionaires who right now seem to be having a lot of money to throw around," he said.The special committee plans to meet at 1 p.m.There will likely also be a clearer sense of timeline Monday as to when one of the bids could be approved.There could be a vote sometime in May or June.